Siyakwamukela kuZulu at Afridax

Crypto exchange Afridax says it has marked a significant milestone in its mission to democratise access to digital assets in Africa by integrating isiZulu into its platform.

Language barriers pose a significant obstacle to financial inclusion, particularly in Africa where over 2 000 languages are spoken. The consequences of these barriers are far-reaching, resulting in limited financial literacy, exclusion from financial services, and cultural and social barriers that perpetuate poverty and inequality.

”We’re building a bridge to the future of finance in Africa,” says Frank Leonette, CEO of Afridax. “Our goal is to democratise access to digital assets and our commitment to language inclusion, low fees, and user empowerment reflects that vision.

“We introduced Zulu to break down language barriers that often hinder financial participation,” he adds. “By localising the experience, we’re empowering more South Africans to confidently enter the crypto economy in a language they understand.”

Leonette says some of the key features on the platform now include:

Afridax’s multilingual platform makes cryptocurrency more accessible to a broader audience including those who may not be proficient in dominant languages like English. Improved user experience : Users can navigate the platform with ease, understand complex financial concepts, and make informed decisions in their native language.

: Users can navigate the platform with ease, understand complex financial concepts, and make informed decisions in their native language. Enhanced financial inclusion: By breaking down language barriers, Afridax is contributing to a more inclusive financial ecosystem where individuals from diverse linguistic backgrounds can participate and benefit.

“We look forward to building a more inclusive financial future for Africa,” says Leonette. “By offering local languages as an exchange we are assisting more African’s to be at the forefront of this revolution.”