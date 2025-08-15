Sweepsouth sweeps top place at SA Tech Challenge

Home services platform Sweepsouth has taken first place in the Digital Platforms category at this year’s SA Tech Challenge – a G20 Presidency initiative recognising the country’s most innovative and impactful technology solutions.

The award celebrates scalable platforms that connect user groups, address market inefficiencies, and create new digital ecosystems – particularly for underserved markets. Sweepsouth’s technology-driven model directly links domestic workers, many of whom are among South Africa’s most vulnerable job seekers, to dignified, flexible work opportunities.

Following a rigorous evaluation process, the platform impressed judges across six key criteria: Innovation (30%); Impact (20%); Scalability (20%); Feasibility (10%); Team (10%); and Presentation (10%). Sweepsouth stood out for its ability to harness technology to create measurable social outcomes, its proven success in scaling operations, and its commitment to uplifting communities through work.

Winners in each of the SA Tech Challenge’s six categories will represent South Africa at the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (G20–DIA) Summit, taking place in Cape Town this September. The summit will bring together top innovators from G20 and guest countries to pitch their solutions to a global audience of investors, corporates, mentors, and policymakers.

“This award is a tribute to our incredible team, founders, and investors all of whom relentlessly pursue excellence, innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainable impact through work opportunities,” says Lourandi Kriel, CEO of Sweepsouth. “Our team has worked tirelessly over the last nine months to get the platform to be best-in-class in Africa and so we are deeply grateful for this recognition and thrilled to represent South Africa at the G20 summit next month. It’s an exciting moment to showcase not just Sweepsouth, but the power of homegrown tech to drive real change on a global stage.”

Aisha Pandor, co-founder of Sweepsouth, adds: “As a startup, our mission was clear: to use technology as a force for good by connecting domestic workers with dignified, flexible, and fair job opportunities. Winning the SA Tech Challenge is both humbling and energising because it validates that innovation can be inclusive and scale without losing sight of its human impact. We look forward to sharing our story at the G20 summit and continuing to build solutions that make a difference for workers, customers, and communities.”

The milestone also comes at a time of strategic growth for Sweepsouth as it continues to innovate and diversify its offerings to meet market needs. In 2025 the platform expanded into new verticals including moving cleaning, office cleaning, dog walking, laundry and ironing, mom’s helper, and elder care, unlocking fresh revenue streams while creating thousands of additional work opportunities for the sector.