Vodacom gets Competition Commission approval for Maziv acquisition

Vodacom Group has received the go-ahead from South Africa’s Competition Appeal Court to proceed with its proposed acquisition of a 30% stake in Maziv, the entity that houses all the fibre assets owned by Community Investments Ventures Holding (CIVH), including Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa.

The acquisition is subject to the set of revised conditions, proposed by the merger parties and the Competition Commission ahead of the Competition Appeal Court hearing on 22 July 2025.

Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group, comments: “We are delighted with the Appeal Court’s decision, which paves the way for us to bring the benefits of enhanced fibre infrastructure to more South Africans. This acquisition is a cornerstone of our strategy to improve connectivity, drive digital inclusion, and support South Africa’s digital economy.”

Vodacom and Maziv will now prioritise finalisation of the only remaining regulatory requirement, which is unconditional approval from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), who conditionally approved the transaction in November 2022.