Vodacom partners with SA Rugby

Building on its longstanding relationship, Vodacom and SA Rugby have signed a landmark partnership agreement naming Vodacom the first and exclusive official telecommunications partner to all national Springbok teams and SA Rugby affiliated competitions.

From junior to senior, men’s and women’s teams, and grassroots to global glory, this partnership connects every layer of the game – placing Vodacom at the heart of rugby and in the hearts of fans, 365 days a year.

This new agreement expands Vodacom’s existing sponsorship portfolio – which already includes the Vodacom United Rugby Championship and the Vodacom Bulls – into an unrivalled alignment that offers South African rugby supporters the complete experience of their beloved game.

“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with SA Rugby in giving our game unprecedented exposure and reach at every facet of fan involvement – and especially growing the women’s game,” says Sitho Mdlalose, CEO of Vodacom South Africa. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to equity, inclusion, and driving positive social change in our communities and now, on our rugby fields. Rugby unites South Africans. This comprehensive partnership means fans now get even closer to the action – whether it’s watching the Springboks, celebrating rising stars, or enjoying extraordinary fan experiences across the country.”

Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, says: “We are incredibly proud to deepen our longstanding partnership with Vodacom, a brand that has been a true supporter of South African rugby for three decades. They have been part of the local rugby landscape for a long time and in recent years have played a major role in establishing the Vodacom United Rugby Championship in the hearts and minds of our most ardent supporters.

“Vodacom’s expanded commitment to include all our national teams and local competitions is not only a vote of confidence in SA Rugby, but also a powerful endorsement of the direction we are heading,” Oberholzer adds. “Their investment enables us to continue growing the game at every level – from grassroots to the global stage – and we look forward to this next chapter together.”