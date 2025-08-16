Graduate: IT Software Test Analyst at The Foschini Group

JOB DESCRIPTION

Responsibilities:

Working with a team of test analysts, test automation specialists and developers to create and maintain automated test packs for various systems within the Customer, Platform & Insights Testing team.

During this time, the graduate will be trained in software testing and be exposed to new technologies, insights and mentoring from others at TFG Infotec – CPI Testing department. The graduate tester will have an opportunity to apply theory to real world technical issues in the testing and automation space. The graduate will play a vital role in our Continuous Integration and DevOps strategy in Test Automation.

You will be exposed to Agile Methodologies such as Scrum, XP Programming and SAFe. In addition, we will develop your technical skills in programming, software testing fundamentals and technical testing.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree with Computer Science or Information Systems or,

Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology (BTech)

Skills:

Critical Thinker

Ability to work well with others in a team and on their own

Time Management skills

Adaptability – can interchange between “multiple hats” in the organization

Technical Proficiency:

No specific programming language is required – candidate should be familiar with the syntax of languages such as Java, C/C++ or Python is preferable. Knowledge of Computer Science fundamentals such as object-oriented design, algorithm design, data structures, problem-solving and complexity analysis is beneficial.

Keen interest in database management systems, programming and API integration.

Behaviours We Value

Adhering to Principles & Values – Shows a commitment to ethical conduct, integrity and a strong sense of responsibility

Adhering to Standards – Ensures quality and compliance in the delivery of their work

Continual Improvement – Actively seeks opportunities to continually improve processes

Driving & Persevering

Entrepreneurial thinking

Planning & Organising – Uses a structured approach to effectively manage tasks

Presenting & Communication – Articulates ideas clearly to different audiences

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

ABOUT US

Who we are is because of our people. They are our greatest asset. TFG is an internationally diversified retail portfolio of 34 speciality lifestyle and apparel brands that Inspire our Customers to live their Best Lives and are woven into the lives of millions. Our vision is to create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for our customers. TFG is more than a workplace, it’s a launchpad for your growth. Join us and explore endless growth opportunities across our diverse brands. We’re a purpose-led business, and on this team, you’ll share the pride of making an impact across a whole industry.

We’re the designers, the makers, the shakers and the teams behind the scenes.

Are you with us?

