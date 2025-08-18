Energy for AI and data centres is a key challenge

The growing energy requirements for data centres is a major issue that needs to be resolved.

This is one of the key takeaways from the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners Summer Policy Summit that took place in Boston recently.

A common thread during the discussions was the need for more infrastructure, collaboration, keeping pace with demand, the challenges associated with predicting energy needs well into the future and the importance of data centers and AI.

“These were some of the most consequential discussions we have had at a NARUC Summer Policy Summit,” says NARUC president Tricia Pridemore. “This was a great opportunity to bring together people who are actively engaged in and interested in these topics because there is a reasonable expectation among the communities we serve that we will work to ensure reliable, affordable and safe utility services.

“We recognize that there are no easy, quick solutions, which is why these meetings are so important.”