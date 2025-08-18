Hisense SA partners with RGB Gaming on e-sports

Hisense SA has partnered with RGB Gaming, with the aim of redefining the competitive gaming landscape in schools and universities nationwide, to transform gaming into a high-performance career path for thousands of young South Africans.

RGB Gaming has already integrated structured esports programmes into primary schools, high schools, and universities, with the goal of nurturing a generation of digitally fluent, team-oriented, competitive gamers.

Now, with Hisense SA as the official tech partner, learners and competitive players alike can experience gaming through Hisense’s GM of Hisense SA. “We are honoured to be working alongside RGB Gaming to ensure that competitive gamers in SA have access to high-performance displays that are capable of meeting the demands of next-gen consoles and high-speed gameplay.”

The range of products being made available to young South African gamers will include the Hisense gaming TV Range, which refers to the ULED MINI LED and QLED models, engineered with low input lag, ultra-smooth refresh rates (144hz / 165hz), and Dolby Vision-Atmos. These TVs are designed to give gamers a competitive edge and cinematic immersion.

Hisense’s PX3 Pro Laser Trichroma Cinema is also included in the product categories.

The partnership also includes the use of Hisense’s C2 Laser Mini Projector.

“Partnering with Hisense SA allows us to elevate the quality of our esports platforms and reach more young gamers with the tools they need to succeed,” says Jaco Sauer, co-founder of RGB Gaming. “This is not just about tech; it’s about increasing access to competitive gaming opportunities for South African youth.”