Lenovo celebrates channel excellence and growth in southern Africa

Aug 18, 2025

Lenovo has celebrated the achievements of its channel partners in southern Africa, spotlighting standout distributors, resellers and solution providers who have gone above and beyond in delivering innovation, customer value, and business impact.

Yugen Naidoo, GM of Lenovo Southern Africa, says: “Our partners have shown incredible resilience and agility, especially in navigating the evolving needs of hybrid work and digital infrastructure. They’re not just collaborators—they’re an extension of the Lenovo team. Their success is our success, and we’re proud to celebrate their contributions.”

Award winners are as follows:

 

Category Winners
AWSP Services Partner of the Year DG Store SA (Pty) Ltd
IDG Gold Partner of the Year Govtek Technologies (Pty) Ltd
ISG Gold Partner of the Year NEC XON (Pty) Ltd
Service Partner of the Year First Technology Holdings Ltd
ISO Platinum Partner of the Year Datacentrix (Pty) Ltd
IDG Platinum Tier 2 Platinum Partner Of The Year METRO COMPUTER SERVICES (PTY) LTD
ISG Platinum Partner of the Year Techtight Enterprise Technologies (Pty) Ltd
IDG Platinum Tier1 Partner of the Year Datacentrix (Pty) Ltd
ISG SADC Partner of the Year. Kenac Computer Systems
IDG SADC Partner of the Year SISTEC – Sistemas Tecnologias e Indústria, S.A.
ISO Future Ready Partner of the Year Techtight Enterprise Technologies (Pty) Ltd
IDG Consumer Retailer of the Year Incredible Connection
IDG SADC Distributor of the Year Red Dot Distribution Ltd – Zambia
IDG Relationship Distributor of the Year Mustek Ltd
IDG Consumer Distributor of the Year AXIZ (Pty) Ltd
IDG SMB Distributor of the year DCC Technologies (Pty) Ltd
ISG Distributor of the Year Epsidon Technology Distribution (Pty) Ltd
IDG Relationship Champion of the Year Anle Els
IDG SMB Champion of the Year Xoliswa Ndwandwe
ISG Product Champion of the Year Dean Matteucci
ISG Champion of the Year Michael Dewar
IDG Consumer Champion of the Year Malcolm Mudaly
ISO Distributor of the Year Mustek Ltd
ISO Executive of the Year Carlos Ferreira

 

 