Lenovo celebrates channel excellence and growth in southern Africa

Lenovo has celebrated the achievements of its channel partners in southern Africa, spotlighting standout distributors, resellers and solution providers who have gone above and beyond in delivering innovation, customer value, and business impact.
Yugen Naidoo, GM of Lenovo Southern Africa, says: “Our partners have shown incredible resilience and agility, especially in navigating the evolving needs of hybrid work and digital infrastructure. They’re not just collaborators—they’re an extension of the Lenovo team. Their success is our success, and we’re proud to celebrate their contributions.”
Award winners are as follows:
|Category
|Winners
|AWSP Services Partner of the Year
|DG Store SA (Pty) Ltd
|IDG Gold Partner of the Year
|Govtek Technologies (Pty) Ltd
|ISG Gold Partner of the Year
|NEC XON (Pty) Ltd
|Service Partner of the Year
|First Technology Holdings Ltd
|ISO Platinum Partner of the Year
|Datacentrix (Pty) Ltd
|IDG Platinum Tier 2 Platinum Partner Of The Year
|METRO COMPUTER SERVICES (PTY) LTD
|ISG Platinum Partner of the Year
|Techtight Enterprise Technologies (Pty) Ltd
|IDG Platinum Tier1 Partner of the Year
|Datacentrix (Pty) Ltd
|ISG SADC Partner of the Year.
|Kenac Computer Systems
|IDG SADC Partner of the Year
|SISTEC – Sistemas Tecnologias e Indústria, S.A.
|ISO Future Ready Partner of the Year
|Techtight Enterprise Technologies (Pty) Ltd
|IDG Consumer Retailer of the Year
|Incredible Connection
|IDG SADC Distributor of the Year
|Red Dot Distribution Ltd – Zambia
|IDG Relationship Distributor of the Year
|Mustek Ltd
|IDG Consumer Distributor of the Year
|AXIZ (Pty) Ltd
|IDG SMB Distributor of the year
|DCC Technologies (Pty) Ltd
|ISG Distributor of the Year
|Epsidon Technology Distribution (Pty) Ltd
|IDG Relationship Champion of the Year
|Anle Els
|IDG SMB Champion of the Year
|Xoliswa Ndwandwe
|ISG Product Champion of the Year
|Dean Matteucci
|ISG Champion of the Year
|Michael Dewar
|IDG Consumer Champion of the Year
|Malcolm Mudaly
|ISO Distributor of the Year
|Mustek Ltd
|ISO Executive of the Year
|Carlos Ferreira