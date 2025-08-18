MTN refocuses business, shuffles exco

Under its Ambition 2025 strategy, the MTN group is streamlining its focus into three principal platforms of connectivity, fintech and digital Infrastructure.

The board believes this three-platform approach will best position the group to capture value from the structural growth opportunities brought about by data adoption and financial inclusion across Africa.

“Within the connectivity platform, we see opportunities in winning the home, as well as simplifying and consolidating our digital offerings to accelerate their growth,” it outlines in a statement. “InfFintech, we are leveraging our solid foundation to transform the business into a scaled, digital-first platform.

“We are enhancing our positioning in the digital infrastructure business to better enable the exponential growth in digital workloads, as well as infusing AI across the business for value creation.

“This approach will enrich our ability to leverage the strengths of our established businesses and rapidly scale the emerging ones,” it adds.

The group has also made a number of executive committee (exco) changes, which will become effective from 1 November 2025:

Group president and CEO – Ralph Mupita

Group chief financial officer – Tsholofelo Molefe

Vice-president of Ghana and SEA – Ebenezer Asante

MTN Nigeria CEO and vice-presidetn of Francophone Africa – Karl Toriola

MTN SA CEO – Ferdi Moolman

Group chief commercial, strategy and transformation officer – Selorm Adadevoh

CEO of MTN group fintech – Serigne Dioum

CEO of MTN digital infrastructure – Mazen Mroué

Group chief technology and information officer – Charles Molapisi

Group chief legal and regulatory affairs officer – Lele Modise

Group chief sustainability and corporate affairs – Nompilo Morafo

Group chief human resources officer – Paul Norman.

Group chief risk officer – to be announced in due course

“These leadership changes illustrate the depth of talent and experience we have across the group,” says Mupita. “The changes will support the accelerated execution of our strategy beyond 2025 as well as greater value creation for stakeholders over the medium term.”