Phishers target payCity users

User of the popular payCity service are being targeted in a new phishing scam.

payCity has alerted its subscribers to the fact that fraudsters have been targeting users with fake traffic fine notification messages pretending to impersonate payCity.

“These messages may include fraudulent payment links from domains that are not associated with payCity,” it warns.

To help users keep themselves safe, payCity stresses it will never send official payment links via email, SMS or WhatsApp.

In addition, all traffic fine notifications will always originate from the paycity.co.za domain, which is where any payment links will point.

“If the communication or payment link does not point to the payCity.co.za domain, it is not safe to use,” the service warns.

“Never click on or pay through links from suspicious or unknown domains.”

Users who are nsure about any email they’ve received can forward it to support@paycity.co.za for verification.

payCity is an online system that simplifies users’ municipal and utility management, allowing them to view and pay outstanding traffic fines, settle municipal accounts and purchase prepaid utilities.