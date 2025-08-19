Sensing tech could unlock agricultural efficiency

Agriculture stands at a crossroads. The sector faces mounting pressure to become more efficient, sustainable, and resilient in the face of climate change, shifting market demands, and rising input costs.

To overcome these challenges, farmers will need to adopt new technologies that provide real-time data, streamline operations, and enhance decision-making — and sensing technology is leading the charge.

The efficiency imperative

One of the most pressing issues facing agriculture today is the demand for improved efficiency. With limited arable land and growing populations, farmers must produce more with less. Traditional methods, reliant on intuition and historical patterns, no longer suffice. This is where remote sensing technologies can make a critical difference.

“Real-time insights are no longer a luxury; they are a necessity,” says Chris Duvenage, team leader: digital solutions at NEC XON. “Our sensing technologies give farmers the ability to monitor soil conditions, crop health, and environmental changes instantly, enabling data-driven decisions that optimise input use and improve yields.”

By integrating satellite imaging and IoT-enabled field sensors, farmers can act quickly and precisely – whether it’s adjusting irrigation schedules, applying fertiliser only where needed or anticipating pest outbreaks before they escalate.

Breaking down information barriers

Another persistent challenge is the highly customised and often inaccessible nature of agricultural data. For many smallholder farmers, access to timely, actionable information remains out of reach. Sensing technology changes this by making remote management more scalable and cost-effective.

“Information shouldn’t be a premium product,” says Duvenage. “By democratising access to data through remote sensing, we reduce waste, cut operational costs, and allow even smaller farms to benefit from sophisticated digital tools.”

Farmers can now manage operations remotely, check on irrigation infrastructure, and evaluate crop health without needing to be physically present—all through cloud-based platforms and mobile apps.

Simplifying the complex

Precision agriculture promises great returns, but the current landscape is fragmented. Solutions are often dispersed across multiple platforms, devices, and vendors, creating complexity for farmers already stretched thin. Furthermore, climate volatility adds an extra layer of unpredictability to farming operations.

Sensing technology provides a unifying framework to bring these components together. By centralising data and offering integrated insights, farmers gain a clearer picture of their fields and can better manage the risks posed by erratic weather patterns and environmental shifts.

“Climate change is redefining agriculture,” Duvenage notes. “With remote sensing, we provide farmers with the tools to respond—not react—to changes, ultimately building more resilient agricultural systems.”

A vision for the future

Africa has an opportunity to leapfrog traditional agricultural limitations by embracing digital transformation. NEC XON’s remote sensing solutions are already proving that technology can help farmers grow more efficiently, sustainably, and profitably.

As the continent faces growing demand for food, coupled with increasingly unpredictable climate conditions, the adoption of smart sensing technology is not just advantageous – it is essential.

With the right tools, training, and partnerships, African farmers can usher in a new era of precision, resilience, and productivity – turning challenges into opportunities, one real-time insight at a time.