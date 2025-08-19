Slash EPR costs by 50%

Advanced Technology Software (ATS) has launched its E‑WasteLink program, a producer‑owned Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) solution designed to deliver significant cost savings, full regulatory compliance, and streamlined implementation for electronics producers across South Africa.

By adopting a producer-owned EPR plan via E-WasteLink – rather than relying on a conventional Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) – electronics manufacturers can reduce their Extended Producer Responsibility costs by up to 50%, while remaining fully compliant with national regulations.

For example, a small to medium-sized producer placing 676 tons (676 000 kg) of product on the market (POM) in 2025 would typically face an annual EPR fee of around R2 028 000 under a PRO-driven model.

In contrast, the same producer leveraging E-WasteLink’s producer-owned model would pay an estimated R1 000 000 – cutting costs in half. This 50% saving is achieved through a transparent, traceable fee structure that eliminates hidden PRO markups, while aligning with modulated and eco-modulated fee strategies tailored to South African market conditions.

E-WasteLink empowers producers with full control over their compliance strategy, delivering financial efficiency, operational oversight, and enhanced social and environmental outcomes.

“With minimal data inputs – your POM weight and expected take‑back volumes – E‑WasteLink generates a fully compliant, custom EPR proposal that optimises your recycling footprint and maximises cost efficiency,” says Allan Werth, director of ATS.

A legal opinion commissioned by ATS confirms that producer‑owned EPR schemes structured through E‑WasteLink fully satisfy Regulations 6 through 8 of the National Environmental Management: Waste Act EPR Regulations, 2020. These regulations mandate transparent, fair, traceable, and environmentally sound arrangements covering full life‑cycle cost recovery, performance targets, and stakeholder inclusivity.

“Our considered view is that a producer‑owned EPR plan, as structured and implemented through the E‑WasteLink program, is lawful and fully compliant with the EPR Regulations and associated guidelines. There is no legal basis for the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment to deny or delay approval of a compliant producer‑owned scheme,” sates the legal opinion.

Leveraging the DFFE’s 2024 Guideline and Toolkit for Determination of EPR Fees, E‑WasteLink’s per‑kilogram fee model ensures proportionality and traceability, while integrating third‑party auditing via the DARE platform for robust reporting and accountability.

ATS’s E‑WasteLink offers monthly invoicing aligned to pre‑approved producer budgets, direct partnerships with recyclers and informal collectors, and capacity‑building initiatives that foster socioeconomic development. The program not only meets statutory obligations but also empowers producers to exercise their constitutional freedoms under Sections 16 and 18 of the Bill of Rights through transparent communication and association with stakeholders.

To begin transitioning to a producer-owned EPR plan and unlock immediate cost savings, producers are encouraged to contact ATS with their POM weight and take-back projections. ATS will prepare a tailored, fully compliant EPR plan and provide hands-on support throughout the process. The producer then submits this plan to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) for approval – ensuring alignment with regulatory requirements while achieving measurable financial and sustainability benefits.