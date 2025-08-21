Botswana summit aims to build African supply chain

Reflecting its aim of building supply chain skills across Africa, supply chain industry body SAPICS will co-host the upcoming Botswana Supply Chain Summit (BSCS).

Now in its second year, this important event will be held from 22 to 23 October 2025 at the Gaborone International Conference Centre (GICC) under the theme “Innovate. Integrate. Impact”.

The two-day summit brings together local, regional and international supply chain professionals, policymakers and industry leaders to explore practical and strategic approaches to supply chain excellence. The agenda will cover procurement transformation, regional trade corridors, supply chain financing, infrastructure and innovation in logistics.

The event will include insightful panel discussions featuring CEOs, policymakers and experts from across Southern Africa. The spotlight will be on trade routes like the Trans-Kalahari Corridor and related infrastructure investment. Case studies and masterclasses on procurement innovation and supply chain resilience are also on the programme, along with SAPICS-led technical sessions for professional development.

An exhibition will showcase the lastest logistics and supply chain solutions. This is a not to be missed learning, knowledge sharing and networking opportunity for all supply chain and logistics professionals across all sectors, SAPICS says.

Public procurement officers and infrastructure authorities; trade, transport and regional integration stakeholders; parastatals, corporates and SMEs; development partners and investors are also urged to attend.

The BSCS 2025 theme, Innovate. Integrate. Impact, reflects Botswana’s commitment to strengthening its logistics ecosystem, increasing competitiveness and positioning itself as a regional trade and transit hub. The partnership with SAPICS will ensure the inclusion of globally recognised best practices and standards for supply chain management, the organisers state. The summit aims to accelerate dialogue, collaboration and innovation in Botswana’s evolving supply chain environment, while aligning the country and the continent with global trends and standards.