Sony partners with World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25

s an official partner of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 (WCH Tokyo 25), which will take place at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo from 13 to 21 September, Sony will enhance and deliver the entertainment value of the sports to audiences around the world.

At WCH Tokyo 25, Sony’s range of products, including Alpha mirrorless cameras and a variety of interchangeable lenses including the G Master series, portable data transmitters that utilise high-speed mobile data communications to support instant content transmission, system cameras, and broadcasting solutions will be used in news reporting and production.

