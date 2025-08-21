Sony partners with World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25

s an official partner of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 (WCH Tokyo 25), which will take place at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo from 13 to 21 September, Sony will enhance and deliver the entertainment value of the sports to audiences around the world.
At WCH Tokyo 25, Sony’s range of products, including Alpha mirrorless cameras and a variety of interchangeable lenses including the G Master series, portable data transmitters that utilise high-speed mobile data communications to support instant content transmission, system cameras, and broadcasting solutions will be used in news reporting and production.
Main activities
- World Athletics Media Academy – As a partner of the World Athletics Media Academy, which is organised by World Athletics with the aim of nurturing the next generation of sports journalism professionals, Sony will support a workshop for eleven young photographers from around the world. This workshop aims to inspire the creativity of emerging photographers by providing expert guidance from leading photographers and practical shooting opportunities on the competition track, while cultivating their ability to convey the excitement of the events from fresh perspectives. Furthermore, the program aspires to contribute to the future development of sports journalism.
- Officiating Support – Hawk-Eye Innovations, a Sony group company, will provide its officiating support system. Hawk-Eye’s video replay service will be introduced to all track and field events during the WCH Tokyo 2025 at Japan National Stadium. If a violation is suspected during an event, the service will provide footage from multiple cameras installed on the track and overhead structure to judges to support fair competition and more accurate and efficient decision-making. In addition, if a disqualification is confirmed, the footage used to make the decision will be made available to broadcasters, along with graphics about the athletes and the reason for the disqualification, helping viewers better understand the decision.
- Professional Support – Sony will set up a Camera Service Booth inside the Media Centre for accredited photographers from all over the world. Approximately 150 cameras and 600 lenses will be available, and Sony’s creator support team and engineers will support and work with photographers to ensure their creative and delivery process runs smoothly. Additionally, speaking with creators directly on the scene enables Sony to receive direct feedback from photographers on products and services to be reviewed and to be reflected for future product development.
- Social Contribution Activities – In collaboration with Project KIBO, a children’s support organisation led by former Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai, a group of children and their guardians will be invited to the Stadium. In addition to watching the competition and touring the Sony booth, there will also be a running workshop on the track and sports photography experience with Alpha cameras, led by a professional photographer.