Vodacom Business becomes Google Cloud Premier Partner

Vodacom Business has become a Premier Partner for Google Cloud and Google Workspace in the Sell Engagement Model.

“At Vodacom Business, we understand that digital transformation is no longer optional – it’s a business imperative,” says Sabelo Mabena, executive head of cloud product development at Vodacom Business. “Our strengthened partnership with Google Cloud enables us to provide businesses with enhanced capabilities to scale, innovate, and remain competitive in a digital-first world.”

As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Vodacom Business can offer enterprise customers access to the latest Google Cloud services featuring AI-integrated platforms, including Gemini Code Assist, for data analysis, application development, and robust security. Businesses can leverage Google Workspace, a productivity hub that enhances collaboration, security, and productivity features, including NotebookLM for research assistance. ​Google Workspace’s additional benefits enable faster workstation setup, reduced IT tickets, and improved employee experience.

“We’re pleased to welcome Vodacom as a Premier Level Partner for Google Cloud and Google Workspace in the Sell Engagement Model,” says Philip Larson, MD: partner programs at Google Cloud. “This indicates they’ve achieved a high level of certification, delivered customer success with specific Google Cloud products and services, and demonstrated the project readiness that customers need to accelerate their digital transformations.”

Africa’s cloud market is expanding at a 17,4% compound annual growth rate,

“Our role is to help businesses unlock their potential by removing barriers to digital transformation. By combining our connectivity expertise with Google Cloud’s global capabilities, we deliver integrated solutions that drive innovation and long-term value,” adds Mabena.