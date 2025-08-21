Young scientists recognised at Eskom Expo Ekurhuleni

Learners participating in the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists Ekurhuleni regional science fair have been awarded for showcasing ingenuity, dedication, and a strong commitment to making a positive impact on their communities and the environment.

The regional science fair held at Hoërskool Jeugland in Kempton Park featured 130 projects showcased by 174 young scientists in Grades 4 to 12 and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) NC(V) Level 2 to NC(V) Level 4 students. These learners progressed in their Expo journeys after taking part in various activities throughout the year including workshops and District Expos.

Eskom Expo’s Ekurhuleni Regional Science Fair director, Palesa Selepe, says: “A heartfelt thank you to all the participating schools, teachers, judges, parents, guardians; and most importantly, the learners. It is truly inspiring to witness the passion, creativity, and commitment of our young scientists. Their hard work and dedication give us great confidence that Ekurhuleni will be proudly and strongly represented at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair later this year.”

During the awards ceremony, learners were recognised for excellence in research and innovation. A total of 16 Gold medals, 32 Silver medals, and 47 Bronze medals were awarded.

The outstanding young scientists were honoured with prestigious Special Awards from Eskom. The award recipients were as follows:

Best Female: Leano Nkabinde from Royal Schools Alberton.

Best Innovation: Itumeleng Chiloane from Tuka Curious Minds Stem Club.

Best Energy: Tebogo Kheswa from HM High Density Academy.

Best Development: Zainub Patel and Yusrah Patel from Palmridge Secondary School.

The CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation (Acting), Mologadi Motshele, says: “One of the most powerful aspects of the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists is its deliberate focus on inclusion and transformation. By targeting previously disadvantaged individuals (PDIs) and placing a strong emphasis on girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Innovation (STEMI), the Expo ensures that access to quality scientific education and innovation opportunities is extended to learners who have historically been excluded from such platforms.

“This not only builds equity within the education system, but also creates a more diverse and representative pool of future scientists and engineers,” she adds. “Eskom is proud to support a programme that actively breaks down barriers and opens doors for every child, regardless of background or gender, to thrive in STEMI fields.”

Other prizes awarded at the event include: