JSE roadshow looks to empower SMEs

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s third annual SME Rise Capital Matching Roadshow is now underway, continuing its mission to unlock funding opportunities and accelerate growth for South Africa’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

This year, the roadshow will expand its reach to Gauteng and Limpopo, alongside a return to the Western Cape, marking a significant milestone in its national rollout.

Launched in 2023, the SME Rise Capital Matching Roadshow has become a cornerstone initiative in the JSE’s commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth. This initiative offers small and medium sized businesses who meet the specified criteria an opportunity to pitch their businesses to potential funders, facilitating access to critical funding aimed at fostering business growth and market access in the regions.

Dr Ivan Myer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, says: “SMEs are the heartbeat of South Africa’s economy – driving innovation, job creation, economic growth, and community upliftment. This joint initiative unlocks vital capital, accelerates growth, and demonstrates the impact of public-private collaboration in advancing inclusive economic development.”

This year’s expansion into Gauteng and Limpopo reflects the growing demand for SME funding support and the JSE’s dedication to reaching even more regions.

The roadshow connects investment-ready SMEs with a curated network of funders including development finance institutions, private investors, and corporate partners through a dynamic pitch-day format.

“We are excited to bring the SME Rise Capital Matching Roadshow to Gauteng and Limpopo for the first time,” says Vuyo Lee, director: Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the JSE. “These provinces are home to vibrant entrepreneurial networks and we look forward to making a lasting impact in the SME sector and engage with high-potential SMEs ready to scale.”

Capital Matching Roadshow Dates:

30 October 2025: JSE SME Rise Capital Matching Event (Limpopo)

JSE SME Rise Capital Matching Event (Limpopo) 28 – 29 November 2025: JSE SME Rise Capital Matching Event (Gauteng)

JSE SME Rise Capital Matching Event (Gauteng) 4 February 2026: JSE SME Rise Conference (Western Cape)

Ahead of the upcoming roadshows, the JSE will roll out a Capital Matching awareness campaign, offering hands-on support with registration and funding readiness training. The SME Rise team was in Soweto on 15 August and will be in Polokwane from 21 and 22 August at the Limpopo Trade and Career Expo, Jack Botes Hall from 08:00. SMEs are encouraged to take full advantage of this opportunity to gear up and get investment-ready for the Capital Matching roadshows.

For more information or to participate in the 2025 SME Rise Capital Matching Roadshow, please visit www.jse.co.za/sme-rise.