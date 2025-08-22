Looking to unite Africa’s innovators

Young Entrepreneurs South Africa (YESA) is set to host the first G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit (G20 YEA) 2025 in South Africa from 18 to 22 September at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The summit will bring together over 600 delegates from all G20 countries and celebrate 15 years of fostering global entrepreneurial collaboration across the G20 states.

This year’s event is supported by the South African government as part of the broader G20 programme that marks South Africa’s G20 2025 presidency. It is also endorsed by the DTIC, Brand SA, IDC and fuelled by top sponsors including Thungela Resources, Coca Cola SA, Avis, Huawei, Black Energy Professional Association (BEPA), Mahlako a Phala, Zoho, Tech1M, MSC Cruises SA, Bidvest, Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), and Pitch Battle.

The G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance (G20 YEA) is a global alliance of over 500 000 entrepreneurs and was formed 15 years ago. The Alliance has made a huge impact on young entrepreneurs from the G20 member states as it aims to grow future G20 leaders, expand the role of entrepreneurs, and promote fair global trade in key industries across the G20 states.

“SA is ready to welcome the world, against a backdrop of shifting global trade dynamics,” says Marcelo Gomes, G20 YEA Brazil Sherpa & chair of the G20 YEA Steering committee. “The G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit 2025 is more than just an event – it’s a movement that must move the dial on Africa’s participation in G20 markets.

“Hosted in the heart of South Africa, this year’s summit will unite the brightest young minds, innovators, changemakers, and global leaders from the G20 nations,” he adds.

The summit emphasises tangible outcomes including the launch of accelerator programmes, policy recommendations, investment opportunities, and a youth economic charter. By focusing on actionable insights and collaboration, the G20 YEA is poised to redefine the role of youth in entrepreneurship, Gomes says.