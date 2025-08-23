Senior Cybersecurity Engineer at The Foschini Group

JOB DESCRIPTION

Key Responsibilities:

Lead network security advisory efforts, including LAN/WAN segmentation, firewall posture reviews, and NAC deployments.

Provide assurance on secure network configurations and collaborate on optimization of core protocols (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP).

Guide secure systems design across Windows, Linux, and hybrid cloud environments, ensuring alignment with security standards.

Advise on infrastructure changes, identity platforms, and PKI environments to reduce risk and improve resilience.

Support vulnerability remediation, configuration reviews, and automation strategies for compliance and hardening.

Engage with stakeholders to align infrastructure initiatives with cybersecurity strategy and mentor teams on secure practices.

Qualifications and Experience:

8+ years in enterprise cybersecurity, with a strong emphasis on network engineering and infrastructure security.

Proven expertise in network architecture, including secure design of LAN/WAN, wireless (802.1X, WPA3), and segmentation strategies.

Hands-on experience with firewall platforms (Fortinet, Cisco, Palo Alto) and Network Access Control (NAC) solutions (FortiNAC, Cisco ISE, Aruba ClearPass).

Deep understanding of network protocols and services: TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, VLANs, routing, switching, VPN, and remote access.

Strong advisory capability across Microsoft environments (Windows Server, Active Directory, Exchange, PKI) and Linux systems (RHEL/Ubuntu).

Familiarity with cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP), especially hybrid identity and infrastructure deployments.

Experience with automation and compliance tooling (PowerShell, Ansible, Terraform) for system hardening and monitoring.

Solid grasp of Data Loss Prevention (DLP) principles and implementation strategies.

Skills:

Advanced knowledge of network security architecture, including segmentation, NAC, and firewall policy design.

Strong command of network protocols and diagnostics: TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, VLANs, routing, and switching.

Proficient in security automation and scripting (PowerShell, Ansible, Terraform) for configuration and compliance.

Skilled in secure systems design across Windows, Linux, and hybrid cloud environments.

Experienced in threat modeling, vulnerability assessment, and technical risk analysis.

Effective communicator with the ability to translate technical risk into business impact.

Adept at collaborating across IT and security teams, with a proactive and detail-oriented mindset.

Behaviours:

Action Oriented – readily takes on new challenges and opportunities with a sense of urgency and eagerness

Communicates Effectively – conveys information and communicates ideas in a clear, concise and impactful manner

Courage – confronts and tackles challenging situations with courage

Decision Quality – consistently makes timely, well-rounded and informed decisions

Ensures Accountability – takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon performance targets

Manages Complexity – interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when resolving organisational problems

Plans and Aligns – develops plans and prioritises initiatives that align to the organisational goals and objectives

Tech Savvy – leverages new technology to enhance productivity, improve problem solving, and support business growth

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

ABOUT US

Who we are is because of our people. They are our greatest asset. TFG is an internationally diversified retail portfolio of 34 speciality lifestyle and apparel brands that Inspire our Customers to live their Best Lives and are woven into the lives of millions. Our vision is to create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for our customers. TFG is more than a workplace, it’s a launchpad for your growth. Join us and explore endless growth opportunities across our diverse brands. We’re a purpose-led business, and on this team, you’ll share the pride of making an impact across a whole industry.

We’re the designers, the makers, the shakers and the teams behind the scenes.

Are you with us?

ABOUT THE TEAM

At TFG, technology is the silent engine behind fashion, financial services, and our factory floors. Our Infotec team builds the platforms that power over 3,600 stores and millions of customer moments. From cloud-native retail applications to AI/ML deployments, we solve real-world retail [Email Address Removed]her you love engineering, data, architecture, or innovation at the edge-we have room for your kind of talent. Let’s build something enduring together.

