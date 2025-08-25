5G adoption, high-end demand drive MEA smartphones

Smartphone sales in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 3% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 2025, the region’s second straight quarter of growth, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service.

The increase was supported by Eid al-Adha sales and promotions, improving economic conditions in the region, along with increased consumer purchasing power backed by stronger local currencies.

These factors helped unlock pent-up demand, in response to which OEMs and distributors ramped up device availability, while many brands focused on clearing older stock ahead of the festive sales season.

Yang Wang, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research, says: “The MEA smartphone market entered 2025 with a strong recovery and is now steadying, with ASPs rising 7% YoY as consumers shift toward higher-end models.

“The sector is also consolidating, with smaller brands struggling to survive while leading players strengthen their position through differentiated products, partnerships, and an expanded offline presence.

“Chinese brands dominated with a 59% market share in Q2 2025, while a few global players continued to perform well in the high-end space.”

On pricing trends, Wang added, “Brands are tailoring their offerings to target both premium buyers and budget-conscious buyers, with Q2 2025 showing a clear shift in consumer demand across different price segments. The budget segment (under $100) expanded further YoY, maintaining the largest share, supported by increased availability, financing models, and the migration from feature phones.

“It even helped the overall market remain positive in territory during the quarter. In contrast, the $200-$299 price band shrank, with its share eaten by higher price categories, which recorded the fastest growth.

“Consumers are increasingly drawn to devices with advanced features such as AI translation, 5G connectivity, powerful chipsets, telephoto cameras, 120Hz AMOLED displays, and fast charging, though many continue to wait for festive discounts to make these upgrades more affordable.”

Affordable 5G phones continued to drive sales in MEA, attracting both first-time buyers and upgraders. Consequently, 5G adoption in the region climbed to 37% during the quarter, fuelled by sub-$100 devices from TECNO, OPPO, and itel in markets like Nigeria. The $200-$599 segment also saw strong demand, capturing a 56% market share.

South Africa, Egypt, and Kenya led 5G smartphone growth. Sales in South Africa were boosted by MTN and Vodacom’s investments and tax reforms, in Egypt due to IMEI whitelisting and local production, and in Kenya by the country’s mobile-first economy driven by M-Pesa and micro-lending partnerships.

Insights on Key Brands During Q2 2025

Transsion Group commanded a 26% share of MEA smartphone shipments, driven mainly by its brands TECNO, Infinix, and itel. TECNO captured a 17% share due to its strong distribution network, effective marketing, and affordable, feature-rich devices that dominate the lower- to mid-end segments. Infinix returned to growth, up 14% YoY, fuelled by youth-focused marketing, dual-SIM devices, camera features optimized for local needs. It has also been expanding into the $300-$599 range, while maintaining strength in the sub-$200 segment. In contrast, itel has struggled due to weak positioning, supply chain disruptions, and lack of clear strategy, though it continues to target ultra-affordable phones under $100.

Samsung secured the top spot in the MEA smartphone market in Q2 2025, growing 1% YoY despite cutting its active models drastically to 73 from 105. The brand saw an increase due to the continued success of its A-series, which gained traction through wider retail reach and competitive mid-range offerings. Samsung also benefited from flexible payment options, festive promotions, trade-in programs, and partnerships with operators and local retailers. Heavy investment in marketing, including AI-focused ads reinforced its leadership, while local manufacturing helped reduce costs.

Xiaomi’s shipments grew 9% YoY in Q2 2025 as it streamlined its portfolio, cutting active models to 75 from 95. However, limited fresh launches beyond a few ‘hero’ models and a more cautious strategy left room for rivals like TECNO, Samsung, and HONOR to capture share in the mid-to-low-end segment. Despite its wide offline presence and strong brand recognition, Xiaomi’s growth was constrained by aggressive pricing and localized marketing from competitors. The brand has become more conservative this year, and although it is expected to compete closely with Transsion in the mid-lower price tier, shipment gains remain modest. ASP fell 8% YoY as sales skewed heavily toward the $50-$99 price band, reflecting Xiaomi’s reliance on budget models.

Apple’s shipments grew 28% YoY, as the brand expanded channel penetration and anticipation for the iPhone 17 launch in Q3 2025 supported momentum. The iPhone 16e recorded triple-digit QoQ percentage growth, boosted by strong promotions, easy financing, and rising demand for higher-end devices, especially in GCC markets.