‘Best of the best’ scoop TICON Africa awards

Having considered 82 entries for this year’s Technology Information Confederation Africa (TICON Africa) awards, the institution has announced the winners in each category.

David Gowu, president of TICON Africa, says the judges were overwhelmed by the sheer magnitude and quality of the nominations.

“We received 82 nominations from across the continent and the judges had a hard time reaching a decision on the final winners,” he says. “However, they are satisfied that they chose the absolute best of the best in top ICT minds from across Africa.”

Award nominations were received from several member countries including Ghana, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

“My most heartfelt congratulations go out to not only each and every one of the winners, but also to all those who were in the running,” says Gowu. “I’m proud that we have such a vibrant ICT sector in Africa.”

Each category had several stringent requirements for nominations to be considered, which included using ICT innovation to benefit their communities, among other aspects.

“This was deliberately so in keeping with this year’s conference theme of ‘Empowering Africa’s Tech Future: Innovation, Standards, and Global Influence’,” says Gowu.

Beyond celebrating individual excellence, the TICON Africa Awards hold deep significance for the continent. Each nomination and award reflects Africa’s ability to create homegrown solutions that not only address local challenges, but also contribute to global technological progress.

By entering, nominees gain a powerful platform for visibility, networking and influence, opening doors to new partnerships, funding opportunities, and international recognition.

“Equally important, the awards highlight Africa’s collective talent pool and reinforce the message that the continent is not merely a consumer of technology, but a creator and innovator in its own right,” says Gowu.

The 2025 TICON Africa Awards winners in the respective categories were:

Young ICT Trailblazer (Under 35):

Winner: Christine Chungu from Zambia.

Runner-up: Moses Lesetja Monyamane from South Africa.

ICT Professional of the Year:

Winner: Samuel Chiwanda from Malawi.

Runner-up: Daniel Chibesakunda from Zambia.

Women in Tech Excellence Award:

Winner: Matambila Karima-Chuunga from Zambia.

Runner up: Joice Benza from Zimbabwe.

Public Sector ICT Innovation Award:

Winner: SMART Zambia Institute from Zambia.

Runner-up: National Information Technology Agency (NITA) from Ghana.

AI & Emerging Tech Innovation Award:

Winner: AIDEC Digital from Ghana.

Runner up: Issac Kofi Maafo from Ghana.

Startup of the Year:

Winner: LIBBLIO (Library Management System) from Rwanda.

Runner-up: Easylinks from Malawi.

Social Impact through ICT Award:

Winner: Savana Signatures from Ghana.

Runner-up: Musekiwa Moyo from Zambia.

Excellence in Cybersecurity Award:

Winner: Paula Nkandu-Haamaundu from Zambia.

Runner-up: Musonda Mwambazi Kapaya – Digital Safe from Zambia.

ICT Company of the Year:

Winner: Click Mobile from Malawi.

Runner-up: Axis Solutions Africa from Zimbabwe.

Professional Body of the Year:

ICT Association of Zambia (ICTAZ) from Zambia.

Lifetime Achievement in ICT:

Professor Nii Narku Quaynor from Ghana – a scientist and engineer who has played an important role in the introduction and development of the Internet throughout Africa and is often acclaimed as the “father of the Internet in Africa”.