Crypto exchange scrums down with Stormers

VALR, Africa’s largest crypto exchange by trade volume, VALR, has signed an exclusive multi-year partnership with the DHL Stormers as the “Official Crypto Exchange Partner” of the Western Cape’s premier rugby team.

Effective 1 September 1, the three-year agreement aligns with the surge in crypto-sports partnerships aiming to enhance fan experiences and accelerate crypto adoption worldwide.

The partnership covers all Stormers rugby teams competing in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC), Investec Champions Cup, Carling Currie Cup, SA Rugby U19, and SA Rugby U21 tournaments.

VALR’s branding will be prominently on display at the DHL Stadium, with the company’s logo featured on the front of the DHL Stormers’ official match and training kits, as well as on DHL Western Province Carling Currie Cup and U19, U20, and U21 match and training kits. VALR now also maintains a branded VIP Suite at DHL Stadium for its institutional clients and partners.

Throughout the season, the crypto exchange will roll out activation campaigns for new and existing customers featuring “team trading” competitions, crypto-based reward programmes, and exclusive opportunities to win game tickets, meet players, and receive VALR merchandise and signed DHL Stormers jerseys. Fans will also have the opportunity to attend VALR meetups.

Farzam Ehsani, Co-Founder and CEO of VALR, said: “We are very excited to partner with the DHL Stormers – a team whose passion and excellence mirror our aspiration for a unified, inclusive financial future,” says Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO of VALR. “This collaboration accelerates crypto adoption across South Africa and the African continent as a whole, empowering fans with new and delightful experiences.”

Johan le Roux, CEO of Stormers Rugby, adds: “It is fantastic to have a South African company with global reach such as VALR on board as an official partner going forward. We stand at the beginning of an exciting new era for our team and we are looking forward to collaborating with VALR as we take on the rugby world from the Mother City with the support of the Western Cape and beyond.”