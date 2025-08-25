iStore Education launches 2025 Excellence in Education Awards

iStore Education is has launched the 2025 Excellence in Education Awards, a national celebration of educators and students who are redefining the learning experience through creative and impactful use of Apple technology.

Now in its 17th year, the Awards continue to highlight the innovative ways in which South African schools are embracing technology to deepen learning and spark creativity.

This year’s challenge asks a simple yet powerful question: “How have you used Apple products to bring learning to life?” Whether it’s through artificial intelligence (AI), coding in Swift, digital storytelling or integrating iPad and Mac into lesson plans, the Awards seek to recognise the educators and learners using Apple tools to reimagine what’s possible in education.

Michelle Lissoos, director at iStore Education, emphasises the transformative role of technology in the classroom, saying: “This year’s theme reflects our mission to empower South African teachers and students to explore, create and solve real-world problems using Apple technology. We’re continually inspired by the incredible talent and innovation we see each year. The Awards are a platform to celebrate the educators who are shaping future-ready learners through creativity, critical thinking and collaboration. ”

Participants will be evaluated across three distinct grade categories—Foundation Phase (Grades R–3), Intermediate Phase (Grades 4–7), and Senior Phase (Grades 8–12)—with entries judged in one of the three following core award areas by a panel of international judges:

The Creative Excellence Award honours the most imaginative and inspiring use of Apple technology to engage students and enhance their understanding. Entrants in this category are encouraged to push the boundaries of possibility and showcase how they’ve made learning unforgettable through original, visually compelling and emotionally resonant work.

The Curriculum Excellence Award recognises projects that demonstrate seamless integration of Apple products into the curriculum. Submissions in this category should reflect how educators have used technology to bring academic concepts to life regardless of subject area, making lessons more interactive, relevant and impactful.

The Tech Excellence Award is dedicated to the future-forward classrooms using AI tools or coding platforms on Apple devices. This category celebrates projects that develop students’ problem-solving abilities, creativity, and computational thinking in exciting, cutting-edge ways.

Finalists will be invited to an awards celebration in November 2025. First-place prizes include an iPad for the submitting teacher and iPads for up to two student collaborators per winning project.

Projects must be submitted online and should include a high-quality mp4, mp3 (up to three minutes) or eBook (up to ten pages). Each submission must include the names of the teacher and student(s), a list of all apps and resources used, and clear evidence of Mac or iPad technology in action. The competition is open to both individual and group projects, limited to one teacher and up to two students per entry.

The submission deadline is 3 October 2025.

For more information or to enter, visit https://education.istore.co.za/excellence-in-education or email education@istore.co.za