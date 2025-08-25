Kaspersky helps Interpol arrest 1 200 African cybercriminals

As part of its partnership with Interpol, Kaspersky recently participated in the law enforcement agency’s operation Serengeti 2.0 to combat cybercrime across the African continent, resulting in 1 209 arrests.

Focused on several criminal activities which target both organisations and individuals in the region, Kaspersky shared its threat intelligence data and indicators of compromise (IoCs) on the threats investigated.

Running from June to August 2025, Serengeti 2.0 brought together investigators from 18 African countries and the UK to tackle high-impact cybercrimes including ransomware, online scams, and business email compromise (BEC). The crackdown recovered $97,4-million and dismantled 11 432 malicious infrastructures which were involved in cybercrimes targeting nearly 88 000 victims.

As a regular contributor to Interpol-led operations, Kaspersky shared its data on regional threats including phishing websites threatening users in Africa, botnet and malicious DDoS infrastructure, as well as ransomware attack statistics. In the period from January to May 2025, Kaspersky products detected about 10 000 unique ransomware samples across the region.

Additionally, at the request of Interpol, Kaspersky’s Threat Research expertise centre researched a cryptocurrency investment scheme which tricked users into investing their money into a fake business and identified new network IoCs which enabled law enforcers to investigate the scammers further. The investment fraud scheme was cracked down on by Zambian authorities who identified 65 000 victims falling prey to the fraudulent campaign and losing an estimated $300-million.

As many as 15 individuals were arrested by the Zambian authorities as a result of the probe, with investigations still ongoing to track down overseas collaborators.

The first edition of operation Serengeti was held from September to October 2024 and cracked down on cybercrimes such as ransomware operations, digital extortion and online scams. These criminal activities caused nearly $193-million in damages and, as a result of an effort uniting nearly 20 participating countries, more than 1 000 suspected cybercriminals were then arrested.

“Each Interpol-coordinated operation builds on the last, deepening cooperation, increasing information sharing, and developing investigative skills across member countries,” says Valdecy Urquiza, secretary-general of Interpol. “With more contributions and shared expertise, the results keep growing in scale and impact. This global network is stronger than ever, delivering real outcomes and safeguarding victims.”

Yuliya Shlychkova, vice-president of Government Affairs & Public Policy at Kaspersky, adds: “The African continent’s rapid digitalisation can be a double-edge sword: while providing space for new development opportunities on the one hand, it is bringing emerging risks on the other. It is extremely important to drive effective private-public partnership which can enhance existing cooperation arrangements and create new ones in the quest of building a healthy cyberspace in the region.

“The successful example of Interpol-coordinated operations shows how effective permanent dialogue and data exchange can be between private players and law enforcement in curbing cybercrime rates,” Shlychkova says. “By scaling out such initiatives we can make sure that the digital world is a space for opportunity and not for threats.”