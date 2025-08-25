Maximising impact as a CSCO

Many chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) overestimate their effectiveness compared to C-suite perceptions, according to a survey by Gartner.

The research group surveyed 201 executives, including CSCOs and C-suite executives, and found that three-quarters of CSCOs gave themselves a score of at least 75 out of 100 when asked how effective they were in their position. However, only a little more than half of C-suite peers did the same when scoring their CSCOs.

“Collaboration is prioritised by both CSCOs and their C-suite peers, but our data shows a disconnect between how effective CSCOs truly are in this critical measure of effectiveness,” says Claudia Clemens, senior director analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice. “More than 60% of CSCOs state that they make proactive investments in peer relationship building, but less than half of their C-suite partners actually recognise these efforts.”

The survey identified that driving value with the C-suite through effectively collaborating across departments contributed to a disproportionate impact among five key traits that C-suite executives identified as contributing to CSCO effectiveness.

Gartner’s analysis of this disconnect revealed that the barrier to performance is not the time spent, but the quality of the time. This finding is an opportunity for CSCOs to elevate conversations with their C-suite peers beyond everyday challenges – and shift to the value-creating opportunities for collaborating across the C-suite.

Both CSCOs and their C-suite peers agree that the ideal CSCO is an innovative, “maverick” leader willing to push the boundaries of what a supply chain could be. CSCOs who embody the maverick profile are more likely to claim a seat in the boardroom.

CSCOs breaking into the boardroom regularly engage in these three behaviours: