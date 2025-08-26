Checkers trials smart trolleys

Checkers is testing what it believes to be South Africa’s first smart trolley.

Initial trials are being carried out by head office team members at Checker Hyper Brackenfell.

After this, 10 trolleys will be made available to customers at Checkers Hyper Brackenfell, and 10 at Checkers Constantia.

The Xpress Trolley, which were designed by the ShopriteX innovation team, is equipped with technology that lets shoppers scan as they shop.

They can then pay for their goods director on the cart and proceed to the exit, without having to wait in the checkout queue.

Customers scan-and-bag items as they go, and can also track a live running total of their purchases.