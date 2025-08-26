Musk threatens Apple lawsuit

Elon Musk has threatened to sue Apple for what giving preference to OpenAI’s ChatGPT over xAI’s Grok artificial intelligence (AI) app.

Writing on X, Musk says: “Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store.”

Earlier, he had complained that Grok appears to be suppress recommendations for Grok. “App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your ‘Must Have’ section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics?”

Musk, again writing on X, has threatened to “take immediate legal action” for “an unequivocal antitrust violation”.

Apple and OpenAI have partnered to integrate ChatGPT into Apple products.