Nvidia launches Blackwell-powered Jetson Thor

Nvidia has announced the general availability of the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor developer kit and production modules, powerful new robotics computers designed to power robots across industries including manufacturing, logistics, transportation, healthcare, agriculture and retail.

Early adopters include industry leaders Agility Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Caterpillar, Figure, Hexagon, Medtronic and Meta, while 1X, John Deere, OpenAI and Physical Intelligence are evaluating Jetson Thor to advance their physical AI capabilities.

“We’ve built Jetson Thor for the millions of developers working on robotic systems that interact with and increasingly shape the physical world,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “With unmatched performance and energy efficiency, and the ability to run multiple generative AI models at the edge, Jetson Thor is the ultimate supercomputer to drive the age of physical AI and general robotics.”

Powered by an NVIDIA Blackwell GPU and featuring 128GB of memory, Jetson Thor delivers up to 2 070 FP4 teraflops of AI compute to effortlessly run the latest AI models — all within a 130-watt power envelope.

Compared with its predecessor, the NVIDIA Jetson Orin, Jetson Thor delivers up to 7.5x higher AI compute and 3.5x greater energy efficiency to run any generative AI (GenAI) model — from vision language action models like NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N1.5 to popular large language and vision language models.

The new system-on-module solves one of the most significant challenges in robotics: running multi-AI workflows to enable robots to have real-time, intelligent interactions with people and the physical world. Jetson Thor unlocks real-time inference, critical for highly performant physical AI applications spanning humanoid robotics, agriculture and surgical assistance.

Global Robotics Leaders Build on Jetson Thor

Jetson Thor is powered by the full-stack NVIDIA Jetson software platform, built for physical AI and humanoid robotics, which supports any popular AI framework and generative AI model. It is also fully compatible with NVIDIA’s software stack from cloud to edge, including NVIDIA Isaac for robotics simulation and development, Isaac GR00T humanoid robot foundation models, NVIDIA Metropolis for vision AI and NVIDIA Holoscan for real-time sensor processing.