Role of education key for risk management

Government shortcomings, energy instability, and a lack of strong leadership are jeopardising South Africa’s economic stability.

These are some of the stark findings of the newly released Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA) 2025/2026 Risk Report.

Marisa Grundling, head of department: risk and insurance at Milpark Education, comments that, while the data points to mounting national and global challenges, Milpark Education emphasises a critical but underexplored insight: resilience is not just about systems – it is about people, and the role of education is central.

“The report confirms that South Africa, alongside the rest of the world, is navigating an increasingly complex and fast-moving risk landscape,” she says. “Beyond governance and infrastructure, the IRMSA report highlights the urgent need to rethink resilience as a human capability. A resilient society must be built on forward-looking, empowered, and well-educated individuals.”

Resilience beyond systems: building human capability

Traditionally, resilience has been viewed through the lens of systems and structures – how well they withstand or recover from shocks.

However, Grundling argues that true resilience lies in people’s ability to adapt, lead, and innovate under pressure.

“Leaders, workers, and entrepreneurs are the ones who make calculated choices in uncertain times. To prepare them for the future, we must prioritise mindsets and skills that embrace adaptability, critical thinking, and ethical leadership.”

Embedding risk thinking across education

Milpark Education calls for risk awareness and opportunity management to be embedded across all fields of study – while critical in the risk and compliance space, it shouldn’t be limited to this.

“Whether it’s logistics students grappling with supply chain disruptions, or HR professionals anticipating workforce shifts, risk thinking must be integrated into academic curriculums,” Grundling explains.

This involves using case studies, scenario planning, and cross-disciplinary collaboration to ensure graduates are not only technically skilled, but also future-ready leaders capable of systemic thinking and proactive decision-making.

From reaction to proactive planning

The IRMSA report warns against a culture of crisis management and urges a pivot toward proactive planning. For education, this means equipping learners with lifelong learning opportunities, micro-credentials, and real-world simulations that build resilience over time.

“This is not about a single module – it’s a developmental journey,” says Grundling. “Education providers must work with industry and government to shape the future of leadership and the future of work.”

Investing in a resilient future

Grundling believes the way forward lies in cultivating a future-ready culture where graduates leave not only with qualifications, but also the ability to question assumptions, lead under pressure, and innovate responsibly.

“In a time marked by uncertainty, resilience is not optional – it is the foundation of national progress. Change must begin in our lecture rooms and learning communities.”