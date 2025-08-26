The real risk for SA governance is a lack of basic controls

As municipal financial failures escalate and tariff protests erupt across the country, South Africa’s governance crisis is no longer just a public sector issue. It’s a warning bell for every organisation committed to safeguarding their assets, reputation and resilience.

From mismanaged metros to irregular procurement scandals, the collapse of internal controls is becoming one of South Africa’s most costly and visible risks. And yet, the solutions being discussed are often too grand, too slow and missing one crucial truth, says Jonathan Crisp, director at BarnOwl, a South African governance, risk and compliance (GRC) and audit software platform.

“South Africa doesn’t have a vision problem. It has an implementation problem. And implementation lives in the detail: active risk oversight, real-time controls and auditable action plans. That’s where accountability begins.”

In an environment where compliance gaps quickly escalate into legal, reputational and financial damage, more organisations are recognising the strategic value of doing the boring things well.

“We often associate innovation with bold new ideas. However, in South Africa, real innovation starts with getting the basics right such as clear governance structures, robust financial management, transparent procurement with controls that work and consistent monitoring to ensure accountability,” says Crisp. “It’s not glamorous, but it’s what keeps organisations out of trouble and out of the news.”

While governance breakdowns dominate headlines, a quieter story is emerging in the background: the rise of technology-driven solutions and processes that help organisations pre-empt risk rather than react to crises.

“Too often we see unstructured risk registers scattered across hundreds of spreadsheets and audit files. It’s this lack of structure that enables small issues to snowball into large-scale failures,” says Crisp. “Building systems that are simple, consistent and transparent is the real work of resilience.”

Industry-wide, there is a growing shift to value fundamentals over flash. Strategies that prioritise control, accountability and consistency are proving to be not just defensive measures but enablers of long-term stability and trust.

“In South Africa, getting the basics right is transformative. If more boards, CEOs, CFOs and leadership teams treated risk and compliance as strategic functions rather than back-office chores, we’d see real resilience,” says Crisp.

As the country grapples with instability at every level, one clear lesson is emerging, he says: mismanagement is very costly, reputational damage is destructive and good governance is no longer optional.