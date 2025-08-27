Future B2B buyers will prefer human interaction over AI

As AI continues to transform the landscape of B2B sales, organisations are navigating a delicate balance between leveraging cutting-edge technology and maintaining the authentic human connections that buyers increasingly value.

While AI-driven solutions offer speed, efficiency, and convenience – especially in the early stages of the sales process – recent analysis suggests that the demand for genuine human engagement is far from diminishing.

In fact, by 2030, Gartner predicts that 75% of B2B buyers will prefer sales experiences that prioritise human interaction over AI, prompting organisations to rethink how they structure their sales teams and customer engagement strategies.

In this article, Colleen Giblin, principal, Research, and Elizabeth Jones, senior director analyst in the Gartner Sales practice, explore the evolving dynamics between AI and human sellers, the implications for sales organisations, and actionable strategies to meet shifting buyer preferences in a rapidly changing marketplace.

As mentioned earlier, Gartner predicts that by 2030, 75% of B2B buyers will prefer human interaction over AI in sales engagements. How might this reshape sales organisations?

Colleen: Recent trends in B2B buyer preferences indicate a notable move away from the growing demand for rep-free, digital-only buying experiences. After several years of increasing interest in self-serve and AI-driven sales, we’re now beginning to see a reversal, with more buyers expressing a desire for authentic human engagement, especially in complex or high-stakes transactions.

While AI will continue to play a role in streamlining information gathering and pre-sales activities, the enduring value of human interaction is becoming more pronounced.

As a result, organisations will likely need to restructure their sales teams, re-emphasising human roles at critical touchpoints in the buyer journey. This could mean fewer but more specialised sales roles, with greater investment in training and interpersonal skills, as well as the integration of hybrid models where AI supports, but does not replace human expertise.

Why are B2B sales organisations increasingly investing in AI, and what are the initial benefits for buyers?

Elizabeth: B2B sales organisations are turning to AI to meet rising buyer expectations while managing or reducing the cost of sales. AI technologies – including agentic AI, AI assistant, generative AI and more – provide buyers with rapid, efficient access to information, enhancing and sometimes automating the pre-sales experience and catering to those who prefer digital, self-service channels. This approach is especially effective in the early stages of the buyer journey, offering immediacy and convenience that align with current trends toward digital-first engagement.

For buyers, the initial benefits are clear: AI-powered tools can quickly deliver relevant product information, answer common questions, and guide prospects through complex offerings without the need to wait for a human representative. Additionally, AI can personalise recommendations and surface insights based on buyer behaviour, making the experience feel more tailored even before a human gets involved.

How does the “uncanny valley” phenomenon impact buyer preferences in AI-driven sales interactions?

Colleen: The “uncanny valley” refers to the uneasy feeling people experience when interacting with AI or digital entities that closely resemble humans, but fall short of true authenticity. In the context of B2B sales, this phenomenon can have a significant impact on buyer preferences.

Early on, buyers may appreciate the efficiency and convenience of AI-powered tools – especially for gathering information and navigating initial stages of the sales process. However, as buyers engage more deeply and the stakes of the transaction rise, the limitations of AI become more apparent. The lack of genuine empathy, nuanced understanding, and the subtle cues that characterise human interaction can create a sense of discomfort or mistrust.

As a result, buyers may begin to crave the reassurance and personalised touch that only a real human can provide – especially when finalising deals or resolving complex concerns. This shift is already evident, with many buyers expressing a preference for human involvement at critical decision points.

Organisations that recognise and respond to this dynamic will be better positioned to build trust, foster loyalty, and close more deals.

What strategies can organisations use to balance the efficiency of AI with the demand for human interaction in the sales process?

Elizabeth: To successfully balance AI efficiency with the growing demand for human interaction, organisations should implement a hybrid sales model that leverages the strengths of both.

One effective strategy is to use AI-driven tools for routine, repetitive tasks and early-stage buyer interactions, where speed and access to information are paramount. This allows sales teams to handle a higher volume of leads and inquiries without sacrificing responsiveness.

At the same time, companies should identify key moments in the buyer journey – such as solution customisation, negotiations, or deal closure – where human expertise and empathy are most valued. Placing skilled human sellers at these touchpoints ensures that buyers receive the personalised guidance and reassurance they seek.

Additionally, organisations can offer tiered engagement options, allowing buyers to choose between AI-led or human-led experiences based on their preferences and the complexity of their needs. Premium pricing for high-touch, human-centric service can be paired with discounts for AI-only engagements, creating flexibility and clear value propositions for customers.