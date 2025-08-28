Global gaming PC spend set for growth

The world is spending more on gaming PCs and laptops than ever, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

A massive gaming user base and the growing esports audience have kept demand strong even when global PC sales hit the brakes.

Cutting-edge features like AR, VR, ray tracing and AI-powered games have further boosted sales, while content creators, streamers, and practically anyone needing serious power have started to use them regularly.

This perfect storm of events has helped the gaming PC segment to continue rising while the broader market was in the red, and this momentum is set to continue in the following years.

According to data from Skinsluck.com, global gaming PC spending is projected to grow by an average of $3-billion per year and reach $78-billion by 2030.

Unlike the broader PC market, which has been weighed down by post-pandemic slowdowns, inflation, component shortages, and market saturation, the gaming PC sector has shown steady growth over the past two years.

In 2024 alone, gamers worldwide spent more than $59 billion on gaming desktops and laptops, nearly $2-billion more than the year before that, with the segment accounting for one-fifth of global PC sales.

This momentum is expected to continue in the following years, pushing the gaming PC market to record revenues.

According to a Statista Market Insights survey, gamers worldwide will spend $62,3-billion on new devices in 2025, roughly $3-billion more than last year, and this pace of growth will continue by the end of the decade. With gamers spending roughly $3-billion on new devices each year, revenue in the gaming PC segment will jump to $78-billion by 2030, $16-billion more compared to this year’s forecast.

Most of that growth will come from the gaming laptops. Statista expects users worldwide to spend $45,5-billion on these devices by 2030, up nearly 35% from the $33,8-billion expected this year. On the other hand, the desktop PC segment will see only half that growth (17%), rising from $28,5-billion in 2025 to a projected $33,4-billion by the end of the decade.

As the world’s biggest gaming market by both revenue and users, and home to some of the largest gaming tournaments, China is a major driver of global gaming PC sales. With a gaming population nearing 800 million, a booming esports scene, and rising disposable incomes, the country has become a global gaming powerhouse, with a lion`s share in global gaming PC sales.

According to Statista, Chinese spending on gaming PCs will grow by 27% and $17,4-billion by 2030, up from $13,7-billion this year, with the country generating one-fifth of global gaming PC sales. That also means Chinese gamers will spend $1,5-billion more on new devices than Americans and Japanese combined, the next two largest markets.

As the second largest global market, the US will see smaller growth, with sales rising by 19% to $11,6-billion by 2030, and making up 14% of global sales. Far behind, Japan follows with a projected 8% growth, 5% market share, and $4,1-billion in revenue by 2030.