FNB warns about new fraud

FNB has warned the public about a fraud that involves criminals selling FNB Business Accounts to individuals who reside outside the borders of South Africa, particularly in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

The fraud sees criminals falsely presenting themselves as FNB representatives and encouraging non-residents to open South African business accounts.

These perpetrators are reportedly registering companies as South African entities. To this end these criminals will use complicit or unsuspecting victims, stolen identities, or synthetic identities, including passports, proof of address, and related party identification to open business profiles under false pretences.

FNB confirms that this activity is unauthorised and constitutes a serious breach of its policies and brand integrity. The bank does not operate in Zimbabwe and has not sanctioned any such account openings in that region.

“We are most concerned about the misuse of our brand. FNB maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards fraud and misrepresentation and has reported this matter to the relevant law enforcement agencies for further action. We are committed to staying ahead of emerging fraud tactics and we urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately,” said, Roshan Jelal, Head of Fraud at FNB Commercial Chief Risk Office.

Individuals found to be involved in either selling or using fraudulently obtained FNB Business Accounts may face:

Account termination

Blacklisting from future banking services

Legal action, including criminal charges

Reporting to relevant regulatory authorities

What you should do

If you encounter or suspect such fraudulent activity: