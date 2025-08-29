SITA says it’s not to blame for delays in crucial Commissions of Inquiry

Following the outcry over the delay of the Madlanga and Mkhwanazi Commissions of Inquiry – which have reportedly “infuriated” President Cyril Ramaphosa – the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is looking to clarify its role in the non-procurement of ICT equipment which is being blamed for the hold ups.

In an official statement, SITA says it played a “limited and advisory role after the Justice Department approached it for assistance.”

“We would like to offer the following account of events as set out below to avoid any possible misrepresentation of facts and risk undermining public trust in the integrity of government processes,” SITA’s statement begins.

The following is the government’s sole procurement agency’s statement in full:

Timeline of Events

On 15 August 2025, the Department of Justice formally approached SITA in writing with a request to procure and deliver ICT equipment by 22 August 2025 – a turnaround time of just seven calendar days.

The equipment requested spanned six distinct categories, each requiring specification, sourcing, and compliance with procurement protocols.

SITA responded on the same day to the Justice Department – acknowledging the urgency, but highlighting that the request came at extremely short notice making it impractical to execute within the stipulated timeframe whilst remaining compliant with the regulatory framework on procurement.

Why SITA Could Not Proceed

SITA’s procurement processes are governed by legislation, including the Public Finance Management Act, National Treasury regulations, and internal policy frameworks. These require:

Bid specification development

Evaluation and adjudication

Contract award and supplier engagement

These stages are essential to ensure transparency, fairness, and compliance. Attempting to bypass them – even under pressure – would expose SITA to irregularities and audit risks.

While emergency procurement provisions do exist, it is up to the department requiring the service to follow National Treasury’s Practice Note that defines an emergency procurement request.

Our Recommendation

Given the constraints, SITA advised the Department of Justice to invoke its internal procurement mechanisms to meet the urgent need. This was not a refusal to assist – it was a responsible recommendation aligned with legal and regulatory obligations.

Reaffirming Our Commitment

SITA remains fully committed to supporting all government departments, including the Department of Justice, with technical expertise, procurement support, and infrastructure delivery. However, this support must occur within the bounds of law and policy.

In the circumstances, SITA could not have delivered on the request from the Justice Department given the timeframes presented by the client – it was more about short notice and compliance than SITA’s shortcomings.

Conclusion

SITA will continue to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and service excellence, and we remain available to assist departments in planning and executing ICT procurement with the necessary foresight and compliance.

Procedural integrity must not be confused with institutional failures.