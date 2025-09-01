Applications open for ISPA Inspires education sponsorship

South Africa’s Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) invites applications for its “ISPA Inspires scholarship” for the 2026 academic year. Applications open today, Monday 1 September, and will close on 30 October.

Visit the ISPA Inspires website for more information and to register and submit your application.

Sponsorship for the 2026 academic year will be awarded to one or more promising young candidates interested in pursuing a career in the ISP (Internet Service Provider) sector. Sponsorship is available not only for universities, TVET, and technical colleges but also for any institution providing accredited ICT training or sector-specific courses where there is an identified shortage of skills in South Africa.

ISPA Inspires is a skills development project by ISPA’s Social Development Working Group and is now entering its sixth year. Applications for sponsorship of enthusiastic future ICT professionals during their 2026 academic year are now open.

“ISPA is dedicated to building a skilled and innovative ICT workforce for South Africa. The ISPA Inspires sponsorship is a vital initiative that supports talented students and contributes to the growth of our sector,” says Aurora Vani, chairperson of ISPA’s Social Development Working Group.

Who should apply:

South African citizens

Current or prospective undergraduate students enrolled for the 2025 academic year at a South African TVET college, university, registered private college, or registered higher educational institution

Applicants enrolled or planning to enrol in a field of study related to ICT (Information and Communications Technology)

Priority will be given to previously disadvantaged individuals.

Note: Postgraduates and students already funded by an existing bursary or scholarship need not apply.

Previous experience in the information technology industry is not a prerequisite for applying.

For more information, please visit ispa.org.za/inspires.