ASUS Education gets hands-on with schools

ASUS South Africa hosted an education-focused event last week, where schools from across the country gathered to explore how technology can empower teachers and learners.

The event featured a keynote address by Murray Legg, tech entrepreneur and former teacher, who shared insights on the changing role of education in an AI-driven world. His talk was warmly received and sparked meaningful conversations among attendees about the future of learning.

To give educators a real-world experience, ASUS set up mock classrooms as breakout sessions, where participants engaged directly with ASUS devices in hands-on demonstrations. The sessions were a highlight of the day, with teachers and school representatives experiencing first-hand how durable, reliable, and innovative technology can enhance classroom learning.

“We believe smarter schools need smarter solutions. This event was about showing educators what is possible when technology is paired with passion and purpose. ASUS is committed to building solutions that empower teachers and inspire learners,” says Werner Joubert, director of the commercial business group at ASUS South Africa.

“Durability and reliability are at the heart of our education portfolio. From spill-resistant keyboards to military-grade testing, we design our devices to withstand the realities of the classroom, so schools can focus on teaching, not technology downtime,” added Arno Vorster, Account Executive at ASUS South Africa.

“It was inspiring to see the excitement in the mock classrooms. Educators immediately recognised how these tools could make their work easier and their lessons more engaging. That’s exactly why we’re investing in education – to help schools unlock their full potential,” says Marce Heath, head of marketing for ASUS Commercial South Africa.

The event reinforced ASUS Education’s commitment to supporting South Africa’s education sector with innovative technology solutions tailored for schools, teachers, and learners.