Check Point is a leader in hybrid mesh firewall

Check Point Software Technologies has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewalls for execution and completeness of vision.

“Today’s hyperconnected, highly distributed enterprise networks have expanded the perimeter and attack surface to virtually everywhere. This growing complexity, coupled with siloed systems and constantly evolving threats, leaves CISOs and security teams struggling to close security gaps and stay ahead of attackers,” says Lionel Dartnall, country manager: SADC at Check Point Software Technologies

To solve this dilemma, Check Point’s Hybrid Mesh Network Security delivers AI-powered real-time threat prevention, consistent zero trust security, and unified management for today’s distributed networks.

“We are honored to be acknowledged as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewalls,” says Nataly Kremer, chief product officer at Check Point Software. “Our open platform approach delivers industry-leading network security with the flexibility to integrate with third-party systems. As a longstanding cybersecurity leader, we are committed to providing organisations the agility, optimal user experience, and cost efficiency they need to stay protected.”