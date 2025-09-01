Infobip debuts SMS in more than 100 countries

Infobip has expanded its integration with Microsoft Azure Communication Services, enabling its advanced SMS interface to connect businesses with customers in more than 100 additional countries.

As enterprises face increasing complexity in customer engagement, SMS remains a trusted and vital channel, particularly for critical communications such as authentication, real-time alerts, and notifications. With the new Infobip Messaging Connect integration, businesses can now leverage Infobip’s global carrier connectivity, compliance expertise, and technical support, directly within Azure Communication Services.

The unified platform offers streamlined carrier management through APIs, regulatory compliance, and international SMS delivery, improving operational efficiency and message delivery rates. Businesses also benefit from real-time analytics and end-to-end support for high-priority interactions, helping them keep customers informed, engaged, and connected at every step.

Veselin Vuković, chief alliances officer at Infobip, says: “Integrating Infobip’s SMS channels through the Messaging Connect Integration underscores our commitment to empowering cloud platforms with truly global, reliable, and high-quality communication capabilities. In today’s era of AI and automation, we are not only connecting businesses and customers, but we are also enabling conversations that drive impact.”

Diego Basantes, senior product manager for Messaging Connect at Microsoft, says: “This new integration between Microsoft Azure Communication Services and Infobip marks a step forward for the next generation of cloud-based customer engagement solutions. We are creating new opportunities for businesses to connect with customers in simpler ways, helping them deliver seamless interactions.”