CHIETA launches smart skills centre in Phuthaditjaba

In a partnership to expand access to digital education, the Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (CHIETA) has launched a Smart Skills Centre in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State, in collaboration with the Free State Department of Education.

Located in one of the province’s most underserved regions covering QwaQwa, Kestell and Harrismith, the centre will provide cutting-edge digital training, entrepreneurship programmes, and accredited courses designed to equip over 20,000 individuals in the next five years with the skills needed for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the green economy.

“The Smart Skills Centre is a testament to our commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that young people from historically marginalised communities can access the same opportunities as their urban counterparts,” says Buti Kgwaridi Manamela, Minister of Higher Education. “By bringing advanced training and innovation closer to where people live, we are unlocking the potential of every learner to contribute meaningfully to the economy.”

The launch of the Free State Smart Skills Centre builds on the momentum of CHIETA’s national rollout, which has already seen centres successfully established in Saldanha Bay, Mojadjiskloof, Babanango, Gqeberha, Highveld, Fraserburg and Brits – reach more than 36 767 beneficiaries.

The authority has invested R31,1-million in these seven centres, achieving a return on investment of R845 per learner.