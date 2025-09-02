It will cost nearly $3-trillion to connect humanity to the Internet

Achieving universal, meaningful Internet connectivity by 2030 could require an investment of $2,6-trillion to $2,8-trillion at current prices, according to the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Connecting Humanity Action Blueprint report.

The report outlines the challenges, projected costs, and collaborative strategies needed to make sure everyone, everywhere, can use the Internet – including the estimated one-third of humanity currently offline.

The largest investment component – $1,5-trillion to $1.7-trillion – is required for hard infrastructure, alongside substantial funding for human and institutional capacity – mainly in developing countries.

“Digital connectivity means creating opportunities for education, jobs, and access to essential services that can transform lives and communities,” says ITU secretary-general Doreen Bogdan-Martin. “While significant resources are needed to meaningfully connect everyone, these are investments that will contribute to a prosperous digital future for all.”

The challenge of connecting billions

The ITU estimates that 2,6-billion people are still excluded from the digital world, with connectivity closely linked to levels of socio-economic development. In 2024, an estimated 93% of the population in high-income countries was using the Internet compared to just 27% in low-income countries.

The new report on achieving universal meaningful connectivity builds on the ITU’s original 2020 Connecting Humanity study published under the direction of the G20 during the presidency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, by identifying critical gaps with the anticipated costs for addressing them.

“The world needs between $2,6-trillion and $2,8-trillion to connect humanity by 2030. This figure is nearly five times higher than the last assessment conducted in 2020 in partnership with ITU during the Saudi chairmanship of the G20,” says Haytham AlOhali, acting governor of CST. “Such a dramatic increase underscores the urgency for international cooperation, collective investment, and the sharing of expertise if we are to achieve the vision of universal, meaningful connectivity for all.”

Key costs highlighted in the report include:​​

Digital infrastructure – $1,5-trillion to $1,7- trillion: Expanding broadband networks to underserved populations represents the single largest cost. The report estimates the costs of deploying fibre networks in and around urban areas, 4G fixed wireless in rural regions, and satellites in the most remote locations. Affordability – $983-billion: Reducing the cost of smartphones and broadband services – both fixed and mobile – is vital so that individuals and households worldwide, particularly in lower-income regions, can afford to connect and stay online. Digital skills – $152-billion: Connectivity alone is not enough – people must have the skills to use the Internet effectively. Investments to fund large-scale digital literacy initiatives can empower individuals to access online education, secure better jobs, and actively participate in a digitally-driven society. Policy and regulation – $600-million: Modernising regulations and creating predictable policy environments worldwide are essential to unlock efficiencies and promote innovation. While this represents the smallest cost component, it holds back digital transformation and sustains the other gaps. The impact of closing it would be massive.

Public-private collaboration needed

As the Connecting Humanity Action Blueprint highlights, global progress on connectivity has been uneven, with the world’s 46 least-developed countries lagging significantly due to financing barriers, limited technical expertise, and unreliable infrastructure.

To address these challenges, the ITU calls for innovative business approaches and renewed collaboration between governments, the tech industry, development finance institutions, and civil society to close current divides and prevent future ones – particularly in fields like artificial intelligence (AI).

The report concludes with recommendations to accelerate digital inclusion worldwide including using schools as gateways to Internet access, investing in energy infrastructure in Africa, and enhancing data collection at the sub-national level.