The new breed of cybercrime targeting our digital workforce

My retired parents, looking to supplement their pensions, have taken to exploring online opportunities. They represent a generation characterised by hard work and determination, yet less attuned to the digital sleight of hand that underpins so many internet schemes.

By Yash Pillay, sales engineer at Trend Micro

In an increasingly digital world where economic uncertainty persists, enterprising individuals like my parents, whether at the end of their careers or just starting out, are prime targets for a new and deeply manipulative form of cybercrime that is taking shape – Task Scams.

These scams, recently uncovered through Trend Micro’s undercover research, are not just another iteration of online job fraud, they represent a sophisticated, psychologically engineered threat that preys on hope, ambition, and vulnerability.

In Africa, a convergence of social and economic factors has created fertile ground for this form of exploitation to take root. South Africa alone has an internet penetration rate of almost 79%, with over 50-million users online and more than 41% of the population active on social media.

Yet the country’s youth unemployment rate is a staggering 62,4% among those aged 15–24.

This combination of high digital access and economic instability creates a perfect storm for cybercriminals to thrive.

How Task Scams work

Unlike traditional employment scams that rely on crude impersonations or one-off cons, Task Scams operate like well-oiled machines. Victims are lured through social media or SMS messages with offers of remote jobs that promise generous pay for simple tasks such as liking videos or submitting product reviews. These jobs are often advertised as offering benefits like paid leave and medical coverage, adding a veneer of legitimacy.

Once engaged, victims are given batches of tasks, typically 30 to 40 at a time, and may receive small payouts initially. This builds trust and encourages continued participation. Then comes the twist: to access higher-paying “double tasks”, victims are asked to deposit money into their accounts. They’re told this is a temporary requirement to unlock commissions and that all funds will be returned.

But the scam escalates. Victims are repeatedly asked to deposit more, often under the guise of clearing a “negative balance” or qualifying for bonus payouts. Eventually, they’re left unable to withdraw any earnings and forced to walk away, often after losing hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Gamification: The psychological hook

What makes Task Scams particularly insidious is their use of gamification. Scam platforms mimic gaming environments with VIP levels, reward streaks, and achievement incentives. Victims are encouraged to maintain “streaks” of consecutive workdays to earn higher rewards, with progress resetting if a day is missed. This taps into the same psychological mechanisms as gambling, triggering dopamine-driven reward cycles that can become addictive.

In fact, Trend Micro’s research found that victims often describe behaviours akin to gambling addiction, chasing losses with the hope of a big payout. The scammers exploit this vulnerability, using emotionally manipulative tactics to keep victims engaged.

In one case, a single cryptocurrency wallet linked to a scam received over $187 000 (R3,3-million) in less than two months.

A criminal enterprise operating as a business

These scams are not run by lone fraudsters. They resemble structured organisations with defined roles: recruiters, trainers, technical support, and finance handlers. Fake websites are professionally designed, often mimicking legitimate companies like Cloverstone Digital. Scammers use bulk SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, and lookalike domains to scale their operations and maintain constant contact with victims.

Trend Micro’s investigation revealed that scammers read from scripts and manage their finances meticulously through cryptocurrency wallets. The infrastructure includes domain registrars, SMS blasting services, and well-established communication channels – all designed to create the illusion of a legitimate business.

How to protect yourself

As these scams grow in scale and sophistication, awareness is the first line of defence. Here are key steps to avoid falling victim:

Ignore unsolicited job offers via text or messaging apps. Always verify the sender’s identity and the legitimacy of the company.

Check the employer through official channels. Contact HR departments via LinkedIn or call the company directly. Look up business registrations and compare domain names carefully.

Be wary of jobs that require upfront payments. Legitimate employers do not ask for deposits or payments for training or equipment.

Question offers that promise high pay for minimal effort . If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Limit sharing of personal information. Only provide sensitive details once you’ve verified the job offer’s legitimacy.

There are also apps that can help protect mobile users. Trend Micro’s ScamCheck, for example, offers real-time protection by identifying scam tactics as they happen, empowering users to act before harm is done.

Task Scams are a chilling evolution in cybercrime that blends technology, psychology, and organisational strategy to exploit the most vulnerable. In Africa, where economic hardship meets digital opportunity, the stakes are especially high.

By understanding how these scams operate and spreading awareness, we can begin to dismantle the machinery behind them and protect those most at risk.