Canon expands its local waste programme

Canon South Africa has expanded its national waste management programme to address the growing pressure on South Africa’s landfill capacity. The programme enables the responsible collection and processing of various waste types including paper and packaging, electrical electronic equipment, and ink cartridges.

By making recycling more accessible to individuals and businesses alike, Canon aims to divert the majority of this waste from landfills and help reduce the environmental footprint of imaging and office equipment in South Africa.

The programme now includes over 50 drop-off points nationwide – thanks in part to Canon’s collaboration with six partner companies including Makro – with a seventh partner expected to join in the near future.

Programme reach and environmental impact

Canon’s waste programme currently diverts up to 98% of collected waste from landfills. This figure represents not just operational success, but a tangible contribution toward a more sustainable future. The programme is designed to support the recycling, reuse, repurposing, or refurbishment of used products rather than allowing them to contribute to South Africa’s landfill burden. According to national projections, this is an issue that could reach crisis levels by 2030. Efforts are already underway to combat this directly.

The programme includes a goods-in-return (GIR) platform that enables Canon’s business partners to register products and waste for collection. By simplifying the return process, Canon empowers its partners to become active participants in environmental stewardship. This system ensures a more efficient, traceable waste handling process while also encouraging partners to take part in Canon’s broader sustainability journey.

Inclusive drop-off and cross-brand participation

As part of its accessibility goals, Canon has introduced public drop-off bins at select locations including Canon SA head office in Centurion (Southdowns Office Park), Canon Cape Town (Century City), Green Able, DESCO Electronic Recyclers, Makro (nationwide), Partserve, and AST Recycling. These bins are not limited to Canon products. Canon welcomes cartridges and e-waste from all brands, creating a shared space for collective impact. Members of the public are encouraged to deposit used cartridges and electronic items from other brands, including Epson, HP, Nikon and Sony.

“We see waste management and disposal as collective responsibilities. Bins at drop-off locations are open to everyone, regardless of the brand of their used cartridges or devices,” says Peter Mtshweni, sustainability and compliance manager at Canon SA. “We believe wider participation is essential to addressing the environmental challenges facing our country.”

By removing brand barriers, Canon is encouraging a culture of shared responsibility where sustainability is not a competitive advantage, but a common goal.

Planned growth and public awareness

Following the recent addition of two new drop-off points, Canon plans to continue expanding the programme’s reach. The next phase includes a new location, expected to open later this year in Revive Africa in Johannesburg. Further expansion is already under consideration, as Canon seeks to meet rising public demand for more sustainable disposal solutions.

The company is also exploring additional awareness opportunities to promote proper waste disposal habits among consumers and small businesses. Education and accessibility go hand in hand – and Canon sees both as key pillars of long-term change.