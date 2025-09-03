Google gets to keep Chrome in court ruling

A court battle to break Google up has ended. The search giant is being allowed to retain all of its operations, with the proviso that it share search data with rivals.

Because Google is a search leader, and also has its own products like Android and Chrome, the US Department of Justice had demanded that Google sell Chrome.

Yesterday’s decision by District Judge Amit Mehta means the tech giant can keep Chrome, but can’t have exclusive contracts and must share search data with rivals.

In a statement, Google says: “Today’s decision recognises how much the industry has changed through the advent of AI, which is giving people so many more ways to find information.

“This underlines what we’ve been saying since this case was filed in 2020: Competition is intense and people can easily choose the services they want.”