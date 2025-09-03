Multichoice files new takeover regulation notice

While the finalisation of Multichoice’s acquisition by French media company Canal+ is still underway, a new shareholder has started buying up shares in the South African pay-TV operator.

Multichoice yesterday afternoon (2 September) received formal notification that Pentwater Capital Management, through UBS Group AG, has acquired shares amounting to 6,1% of the company’s issued stock.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Act, MultiChoice has filed notice of this activity with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

The $3-billion Canal+ acquisition, aimed at creating the largest pay-TV and streaming operator in Africa, has received approval from the Competition Tribunal and is expected to be concluded by next month (October 2025).