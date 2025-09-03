Vodacom goes live with virtual wheeling

Vodacom has fully operationalised its agnostic virtual wheeling platform.

The company has delivered on a power purchase agreement (PPA) with IPP (independent power producer) SOLA Group to procure renewable electricity for commercial operations.

The operation leverages an agnostic platform developed by Vodacom subsidiary Mezzanine and renewable energy from SOLA’s solar power plant in Springbok, Northern Cape province.

“Executing this innovation is an immensely proud moment for Vodacom South Africa, and highly significant for the country’s future where energy is concerned,” says Sitho Mdlalose, CEO of Vodacom South Africa. “Virtual wheeling is a game changer for companies like ours with distributed operations, removing long-standing barriers to access renewable energy.

“More importantly, this achievement demonstrates our purpose to connect for a better future – one where we protect the planet, accelerate the adoption of renewable energy, and contribute to the stability of the national grid.”

By opening the door for both public and private sector participation, the virtual wheeling solution offers a replicable roadmap for other businesses to follow, delivering cost savings, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, contributing to grid stability, and creating jobs in the energy sector.

The additional renewable energy added to the grid contributes to the prevention of load shedding, allowing consumers to benefit from a more stable supply and mitigating the impact of climate change.

Virtual wheeling is a key part to Vodacom Group’s goal of achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2035.

The company recently achieved its target to source 100% of its purchased electricity (Scope 2) from renewable electricity sources across its ISO50001 certified operations in Africa and continues to invest in energy efficiency programmes and innovative renewable energy solutions.

Simon Haw, founder and chairman of SOLA Group, comments: “Virtual wheeling marks a pivotal moment in South Africa’s energy transition, and we are proud to be the independent power producer behind Vodacom’s first agreement of this kind.

“By enabling large, distributed businesses to access our renewable energy at scale and at lower cost, this innovation not only decarbonises operations but also accelerates the shift to a cleaner, more resilient energy system. Our partnership with Vodacom on this milestone underscores the power of collaboration in unlocking the full potential of renewable energy for South Africa’s economy and its people.”

In August 2023, Vodacom initially partnered with Eskom to innovate and develop the virtual wheeling mechanism that overcomes the limitations of traditional wheeling. Subsequently, Mezzanine created the first platform that enabled virtual wheeling and assessed it through a successful pilot phase. This solution, now ready for adoption by other energy users, aggregates energy consumption across multiple consumption points through smart metering.

The energy consumption data is then reconciled with the energy generated from an independent power producer (IPP) in the virtual wheeling platform to enable companies with complex, distributed operational footprints to access renewable energy on a scale. It also allows additional renewable capacity to be integrated into the national grid without affecting Eskom’s balance sheet.

Traditional wheeling arrangements typically involve a one-to-one relationship between an IPP and an off taker using the national grid to transport energy. While this is common practice globally, these models have limitations for companies with a distributed network of operations. For Vodacom South Africa, which operates over 15 000 low-voltage sites across 168 municipalities, geographic and infrastructure complexities had previously prevented access to large-scale renewable energy from IPPs.