Women entrepreneurs get R1m boost

The MTN SA Foundation has named the top 10 finalists in this year’s R1-million MTN Women in Digital Business Challenge.

Now in its fourth year, the challenge provides women entrepreneurs with an opportunity to expand their ICT businesses.

“At the launch event held in Johannesburg, the 10 finalists were announced, each receiving R100 000 in working capital along with mentorship support for their tech businesses. They now form part of a growing network of 30 women-owned enterprises which, since the inaugural competition in 2022, have been able to sustain and expand their operations while actively contributing to the digital economy,” says Arthur Mukhuvha, GM of the MTN SA Foundation.

The 10 winners were selected by a panel of judges from MTN, the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and programme partners Hodisang Dipeu Holdings (HDH) and Datacomb Development Hub (DDH).

Judging criteria included innovation, business financials, current projects, the present use of technology and future business plans.

“To ensure that the women are fully supported in their drive to achieve their business goals, the prize money is not awarded as a once-off cash payment but is invested into their businesses following a needs analysis. Business coaches and sector specialists will provide support throughout this process,” says Mukhuvha.

Each of the 10 winners will receive expert advice and support on how to invest the working capital back into their businesses to attain long-term benefits. In addition, mentorship and coaching support will be provided, ensuring the right business acumen is developed to sustain the female-led businesses.

The MTN SA Foundation has invested R4-million towards this initiative since 2022. This has played a significant part in ensuring support and sustainability of female-led businesses, subsequently driving the sustained inclusion of women as players within the digital economy.

The Top 10 finalists for the 2025, MTN WIDB Challenge are: