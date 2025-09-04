Customer experience kudos for Vodacom SA

Vodacom South Africa has been named the Mobile Operator Industry Winner at the 2025/26 Ask Africa Orange Index Awards.

“Being named the Mobile Operator Industry Winner at the Ask Africa Orange Index Awards is a proud moment for Vodacom South Africa. This recognition validates our ongoing efforts to put our customers first and build meaningful relationships with them. It is also a testament to the dedication of our teams who work tirelessly to improve customer experience as we connect everyone to a better future,” says Sitho Mdlalose, CEO of Vodacom South Africa.

Since its inception in 2001, the Ask Africa Orange Index has grown into the country’s most comprehensive customer experience (CX) research study, evaluating 200 brands across 26 industries. The benchmark is built on over 46 000 interviews with South African consumers who have had recent service interactions with the measured brands. These results are independently audited to ensure fairness, transparency, and rigorous adherence to statistical and research protocols.

Customer experience in the telecommunications industry continues to face challenges compared to other industries. According to PwC’s latest South African Telecommunications Sentiment Index challenges to customer service in telecommunications include a lack of efficient feedback and issue resolution, particularly when contacting call centres.

“Wherever our customers are in Mzansi, we are dedicated to innovation and providing excellent customer experiences through our network, products, solutions, and service. We are intentional in making it simple, removing friction for our customers and getting it right first time every time for our customers. Because when we connect, extraordinary happens,” concludes Mdlalose.