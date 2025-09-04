Mastercard in the driver’s seat with McLaren

Mastercard will be the new official Naming Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team from next year onwards.

From the start of the next season in 2026, the team will be known as the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team which it says will represent an exciting new era not only for the partnership, but for fans of the team around the world. This expanded collaboration will unlock more opportunities for fans to enjoy exclusive, behind-the-scenes access and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Delivering on its fan-first promise, Mastercard is set to debut “Team Priceless” – a global initiative that will allow Papaya fans to get closer to the team and action throughout the race calendar and experience a curated programme of activities. On select race days, chosen fans will enjoy incredible experiences from hot laps on track to meeting drivers and Priceless Experiences that spotlight the host city’s local culture.

More details on Team Priceless and the recruitment process will be announced soon.

“There is no one more important to us than our awesome fans, so I could not be more delighted to enter this next chapter in our partnership with Mastercard with a promise to our Papaya Family around the world: that we will continue to put our fans first, bring them even closer to the team, and offer incredible experiences,” says Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing. “Mastercard is a fantastic partner which shares our passions and values, so to have them on board as naming partner will offer us the perfect launch pad to keep pushing on and off track – and I cannot wait to see Team Priceless come to life in 2026.”

Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer for Mastercard, adds: “Our partnership has been grounded in putting fans in pole position since day one – and becoming the Official Naming Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team takes that commitment to the next level. McLaren Racing represents the pinnacle of innovation, precision, and performance – values that mirror our own as we push boundaries and deliver winning experiences.

“Collaborations like Team Priceless reflect those values and give fans plenty to look forward to for this season and many more,” Rajamannar says.