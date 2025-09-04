Paratus launches first private mobile network in Namibia

Pan-African telco Paratus has launched its first private mobile network in Namibia with LTE and 5G technologies – the culmination, it says, of two decades of investment in the country and fighting off the challenges of dominant state-owned competitors.

The company says its Namibian operation is the group’s power base. Its in-country expertise not only supports innovation and expansion for the wider pan-African Paratus group, but also has acted as the pioneer in establishing the company’s extensive fibre network and satellite infrastructure – including the landing of the Equiano subsea cable, the development of Tier 3 by design data centres, full network services, and new mobile and LEO satellite services.

It adds that it has invested N$1,417-billion in network infrastructure since 2018. Additionally, in the last year, a further N$600-million was invested in the new Namibian mobile network – one third of which was allocated to build a powerful digital technology stack that integrates all Paratus services into a single customer-centric platform.

Developed with Cerillion as the digital technology partner and Nokia as its mobile network partner, the new Paratus mobile network eliminates legacy platforms to provide a seamless and fully digital customer experience.

With its latest launch, the group says it is reinforcing its position as a long-term investor in Africa’s digital future by providing a full-service network that empowers businesses and communities across the continent with reliable and affordable connectivity.

“Connectivity is the backbone of economic growth,” says Schalk Erasmus, CEO of Paratus Group. “Launching Namibia’s first private mobile network is a deliberate step in our mission to transform Africa’s digital landscape. By offering transparent, affordable services, we’re removing barriers and empowering more people to participate in the digital economy. This is also integral to the overriding Paratus passion, purpose, and people ethos that we embrace in our culture and expansion plans.