The increasing influence of AI on ESG strategies

Companies are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, according to new research from GlobalData.

This integration of AI into ESG practices is transforming how organisations approach sustainability, compliance, and overall governance. As a result, discussions around incorporating technologies like AI to enhance efficiencies and sustainability practices are gaining momentum in company filings.

“An analysis of GlobalData’s Company Filing Analytics database reveals that companies are discussing embedding AI into ESG areas,” says Misa Singh, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData. “This includes optimising energy systems, enabling predictive maintenance, monitoring ESG risks, forecasting pollution, and building climate resilience. These AI trends are creating both competitive advantage and positive environmental impact.”

Singh cites the example of ADNOC Gas which, in its latest ESG filing, discussed using big data analytics, supercomputing, and AI to increase operational and maintenance efficiencies. The company revealed implementing its Centralized Predictive Analytic Diagnostic (CPAD) to strengthen maintenance, upgrading it with AI-based prescriptive advisory. The UAE-based gas company is also using AI Foaming Prediction Module to prevent process disruptions in acid gas removal units.

NextNRG mentions Powering What’s Next by implementing AI and machine learning (ML) into renewable energy, next-generation energy infrastructure, battery storage, wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging, and on-demand mobile fuel delivery to create an integrated ecosystem. It has also deployed NextNRG smart microgrids – which utilise AI-driven energy management with solar power and battery storage to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs and improve grid resiliency. These microgrids are designed to serve commercial properties, schools, hospitals, rural and tribal lands, recreational facilities, and government properties thereby expanding energy accessibility.

Companies are also partnering to work on sustainability expectations. Chevron is collaborating with Datamaran, an ESG risk identification and monitoring platform that uses AI to identify, prioritise, and track ESG issues across its operations. Raiffeisen Bank International has discussed that the company is integrating AI into the ESG decision-making processes.

MMC Norilsk Nickel uses AI to forecast pollution levels, particularly during adverse weather conditions. Specialised AI systems analyse air flow patterns to predict emission plumes which allows the company to proactively scale back production and reduce the risk of air pollution.

Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology (4Paradigm) disclosed using AI and large language models to enhance flood control management in its ESG filing released in April this year. The company is building functions such as flood control information retrieval, intelligent flood situation analysis, and automated alerts based on existing hydrological and water conservancy data. Additionally, it is also exploring realtime monitoring, early warning, and forecasting of hydrological conditions and potential risks.